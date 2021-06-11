Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $8.08 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Zai Lab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $172.84 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,116 shares of company stock valued at $46,024,019 over the last 90 days.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

