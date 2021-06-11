Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 861.79, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

