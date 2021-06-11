Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECK.B shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE TECK.B opened at C$28.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.08. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.10 and a 52-week high of C$32.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.