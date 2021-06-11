Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of TGLS traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.9% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

