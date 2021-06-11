Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $21.88. 4,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 323,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 23.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 58.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

