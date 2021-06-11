Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 977.4% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HQH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 1,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,467. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

