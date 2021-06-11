Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher Sells 2,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,684.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00.

TDOC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.82. 1,668,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,376. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

