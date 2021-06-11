Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Trading 0.6% Higher

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €3.35 ($3.94) and last traded at €3.35 ($3.94). 21,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.33 ($3.91).

The firm has a market cap of $427.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,415.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €3.29.

Tele Columbus Company Profile (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.