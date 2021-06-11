Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne FLIR by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, CEO James J. Cannon sold 176,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $10,418,621.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,181. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne FLIR Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

