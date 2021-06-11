Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Sells $1,376,009.36 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $393.54. 186,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,499. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.67. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.