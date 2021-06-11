Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock remained flat at $$13.18 on Friday. 2,591,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,002,335. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

