Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.71 ($3.19).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O2D shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of €2.88 ($3.39). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

