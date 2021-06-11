Telemark Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.33. The company had a trading volume of 219,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $322.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.01.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.