Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $16.67 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. TechTarget accounts for approximately 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of TechTarget worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ TTGT traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,049. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

