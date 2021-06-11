Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $18.64 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $15.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,308.72. 4,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,356.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

