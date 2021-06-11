Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $27.85 Million Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares during the quarter. SP Plus comprises approximately 2.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.66% of SP Plus worth $27,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. 806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

