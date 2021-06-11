Telemark Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment makes up 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $21,951,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. 178,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,235. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

