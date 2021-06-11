Telemark Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises 2.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Alaska Air Group worth $26,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 89,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,768. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

