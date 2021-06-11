Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,773,000. Moderna comprises about 2.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Moderna as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.60. The company had a trading volume of 132,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,439. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $227.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,132,589 shares of company stock valued at $280,419,650. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.