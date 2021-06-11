Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation makes up approximately 1.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Brooks Automation worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,819,000 after acquiring an additional 240,217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 49,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.39.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

