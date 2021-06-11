Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wayfair accounts for approximately 1.9% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Wayfair worth $22,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,015 shares of company stock worth $6,912,271. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of W traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,574. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.45 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.