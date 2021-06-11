Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 225,000 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels comprises approximately 3.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.14% of Aspen Aerogels worth $41,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

ASPN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 1,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

