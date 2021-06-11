Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $11.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,423.24. 56,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,436.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,307.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

