Telemark Asset Management LLC Trims Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways accounts for 1.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of JetBlue Airways worth $19,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,230,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 130,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,178,517. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,001 shares of company stock worth $507,213. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.