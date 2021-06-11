Telemark Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises about 1.9% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Teradyne worth $21,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,684. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.