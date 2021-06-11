Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Achieves $78.41 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $78.41 million and approximately $64.28 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $46.24 or 0.00124232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00775018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,775,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,695,831 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

