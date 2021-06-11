Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 366,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,348,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.74.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tellurian by 33.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

