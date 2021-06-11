Teloscoin (TELOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $219.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $533,871.83 and approximately $219.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00036904 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00221457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00034814 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

