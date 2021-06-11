TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TU. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2594 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.