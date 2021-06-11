TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,482,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,237,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after buying an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after buying an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

