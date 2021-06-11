TEMCO Hits Market Capitalization of $17.10 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $17.10 million and $10.58 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00176050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00195470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.01201643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,286.37 or 1.00014622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

