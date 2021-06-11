Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Tenable reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on TENB. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $874,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $713,550.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,705.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenable by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $42.99 on Friday. Tenable has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -159.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

