TENT Price Hits $0.0605 on Top Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $221,583.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00338066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00151721 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00206921 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002903 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,055,740 coins and its circulating supply is 35,978,648 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

