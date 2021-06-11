TENT Price Hits $0.0608 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. TENT has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $225,589.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00354624 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00163692 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00223018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003298 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,038,840 coins and its circulating supply is 35,961,748 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.