TenX (PAY) Trading 17.2% Lower This Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. TenX has a market cap of $13.27 million and $1.71 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

