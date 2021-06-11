Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $355,120.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,913.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $47.74 on Friday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

