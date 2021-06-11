TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.45. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 22,700 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGO shares. Cormark increased their price target on TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get TeraGo alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17. The firm has a market cap of C$106.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.