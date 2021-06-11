Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Terex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.53. Terex has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

