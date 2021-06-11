TerraKRW Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $44.43 million and $38,483.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,717,451,781 coins and its circulating supply is 50,716,722,673 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

