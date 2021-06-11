TerraUSD Market Cap Achieves $1.90 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $19.75 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008199 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000255 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,902,774,149 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

