Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $62.62 billion and $60.31 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00193054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.56 or 0.01121478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,265.22 or 0.99846250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002716 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,588,382,858 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

