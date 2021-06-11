Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $305,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

