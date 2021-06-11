Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.69. 57,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.