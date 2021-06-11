Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Textron worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after buying an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Textron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

