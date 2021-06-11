The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,181 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,937 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $53,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $43,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE BK opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

