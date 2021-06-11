The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,507 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.45% of The Blackstone Group worth $740,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $94.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,505. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,118,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

