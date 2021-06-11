The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lessened by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

BA traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.97. 383,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,857,263. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.47.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

