The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Trimmed by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 2.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.33. 388,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,857,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

