The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $53,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.91 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

