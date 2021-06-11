The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CRCW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44. The Crypto has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Get The Crypto alerts:

About The Crypto

The Crypto Company provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.