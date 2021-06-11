The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CRCW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44. The Crypto has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $75.00.
About The Crypto
Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for The Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.